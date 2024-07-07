Left Menu

Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Finally Gets a Name: 'F1'

Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula One movie, previously unnamed, will be called 'F1'. Filming is taking place at various racetracks with a release slated for next June. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the project has collaboration from F1 teams and drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 02:29 IST
Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One movie, which had been without a title until now, is officially named 'F1'.

The film, set to be released in cinemas next June, is being shot at racetracks around the globe.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for 'Top Gun: Maverick', the movie enjoys full collaboration from F1 teams and drivers and is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

