Historic Two-Day Rath Yatra: Puri's Pilgrimage Revival

The seaside pilgrim town of Puri is gearing up for the smooth conduct of Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra festival, a historic two-day affair after 53 years.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to witness the Rath Yatra on Sunday along with lakhs of devotees. The state government has made special arrangements for her visit.

Officials reported that the Odisha government has made elaborate preparations for the festival, which is typically a single-day event. This year, celestial arrangements extend it to two days, a scenario last seen in 1971.

Some traditional rituals involving the deities—Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra—will also be held on Sunday. The chariots are parked in front of the Lion's Gate of the Jagannath temple, ready to be taken to Gundicha temple, where they will remain for a week. Devotees will pull the chariots on Sunday afternoon.

Rituals like 'Nabajouban Darshan' and 'Netra Utsav', typically conducted before the Rath Yatra, will also be carried out on the same day. 'Nabajouban Darshan' highlights the deities' youthful appearance post a 15-day quarantine following 'Snana Purnima'. 'Netra Utsav' involves priests repainting the deities' eyeballs.

Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain stated that all rituals are progressing smoothly due to the cooperation of all stakeholders, and with Lord Jagannath's blessings, they will adhere to the schedule.

Security arrangements are robust, with 180 platoons of state and central security personnel deployed, reported Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra. AI-based CCTV cameras are installed at the festival venue and other strategic locations. Special arrangements have been made for the President's visit, with a dedicated team led by a senior SP rank officer to supervise.

Anticipating a turnout of 10 to 15 lakh, the fire service department has deployed 46 modern fire tenders. Water sprinklers will combat the hot and humid weather to ensure crowd comfort, stated DG Fire Service, Sudhanshu Sarangi.

