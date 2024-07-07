A Starry Night at Ambani-Merchant Sangeet: Celebrities and Cricket Heroes Come Together

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, posted a photo with T20 World Cup champion Suryakumar Yadav from their meeting at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony on Friday night. On her Instagram Stories, Mira shared an image featuring herself, Shahid Kapoor, and the cricket star along with his wife, Devisha Shetty.

In the snapshot, the group is all smiles while posing for the camera. Mira humorously captioned the picture, 'Our son thinks we are very cool now.' Suryakumar Yadav also shared the same photo on his Instagram Stories, expressing excitement about meeting Mira and Shahid's son. He contributed significantly to India's effort in the World Cup, scoring 199 runs across eight games at an average of 28.42, including two half-centuries and several stunning catches.

The sangeet ceremony saw attendance from a multitude of celebrities, sports personalities, and other well-known figures. Prominent names such as Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Disha Patani, MS Dhoni, and Vidya Balan were present. The grand event is part of a series of wedding celebrations, concluding with a wedding reception on July 14. Guests are encouraged to dress in traditional Indian attire, adhering to Hindu Vedic customs.

Earlier this year, Ambani and Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar included a star-studded guest list, featuring business leaders and celebrities from around the globe. Notable attendees included Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump. The celebrations were highlighted by a performance from pop star Rihanna and an awe-inspiring magic show by illusionist David Blaine.

