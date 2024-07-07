Left Menu

Varun Sharma Talks Buddy-Comedy Craze with 'Wild Wild Punjab'

Actor Varun Sharma discusses the enduring appeal of buddy comedies and his upcoming film 'Wild Wild Punjab.' The movie follows a group of friends as they embark on wild adventures in Punjab. Sharma hopes the film resonates with audiences and highlights the universal nature of friendship.

Actor Varun Sharma, known for his roles in the 'Fukrey' series and 'Chhichhore', believes buddy comedies remain a relevant genre due to the universal emotion of friendship. Speaking to PTI, Sharma said, 'Buddy comedies or buddy films are attractive because friendship is one of the strongest emotions that we have in our lives.'

Sharma's next film, 'Wild Wild Punjab', set to premiere on Netflix on July 10, follows a group of friends who embark on adventurous journeys through Punjab to avenge a friend's breakup. Directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film promises wild, wacky scenes.

Other cast members include Manjot Singh, Sunny Singh, Patralekhaa, and Ishita Raj. Sharma hopes 'Wild Wild Punjab' resonates with audiences, much like previous buddy comedies such as 'Fukrey' and 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

