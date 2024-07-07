Left Menu

Grand Rath Yatra: Devotees Pull Giant Chariots in Puri

Thousands gathered in Puri to pull giant chariots from the Jagannath temple to Gundicha temple. The event, attended by President Murmu and other dignitaries, saw devotees and artists performing religious rituals and dances. High security and services ensured safety and comfort during the procession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 07-07-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 17:32 IST
Grand Rath Yatra: Devotees Pull Giant Chariots in Puri
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of devotees gathered in Puri on Sunday to participate in the grand Rath Yatra, pulling giant chariots from the 12th century Jagannath temple to the Gundicha temple, a 2.5 km journey.

The chariot pulling began at 5.20 pm following a series of rituals, including the 'Chhera Pahanra' performed by the Puri's titular king and a sanctifying visit by Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanada Saraswati.

President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan officially commenced the procession by pulling the ropes of the principal Jagannath chariot.

Amid the fervent chants of 'Jai Jagannath' and rhythmic beats, devotees pulled the nearly 45-feet tall chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath.

The festival, considered one of the largest religious processions globally, saw active participation from people across India and abroad. High security measures, including AI-based CCTV surveillance and the deployment of fire tenders, ensured the safety and comfort of the devotees.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024