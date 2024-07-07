Grand Rath Yatra: Devotees Pull Giant Chariots in Puri

Thousands of devotees gathered in Puri on Sunday to participate in the grand Rath Yatra, pulling giant chariots from the 12th century Jagannath temple to the Gundicha temple, a 2.5 km journey.

The chariot pulling began at 5.20 pm following a series of rituals, including the 'Chhera Pahanra' performed by the Puri's titular king and a sanctifying visit by Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanada Saraswati.

President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan officially commenced the procession by pulling the ropes of the principal Jagannath chariot.

Amid the fervent chants of 'Jai Jagannath' and rhythmic beats, devotees pulled the nearly 45-feet tall chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath.

The festival, considered one of the largest religious processions globally, saw active participation from people across India and abroad. High security measures, including AI-based CCTV surveillance and the deployment of fire tenders, ensured the safety and comfort of the devotees.

