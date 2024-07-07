Grand Rath Yatra: Devotees Pull Giant Chariots in Puri
Thousands gathered in Puri to pull giant chariots from the Jagannath temple to Gundicha temple. The event, attended by President Murmu and other dignitaries, saw devotees and artists performing religious rituals and dances. High security and services ensured safety and comfort during the procession.
- Country:
- India
Thousands of devotees gathered in Puri on Sunday to participate in the grand Rath Yatra, pulling giant chariots from the 12th century Jagannath temple to the Gundicha temple, a 2.5 km journey.
The chariot pulling began at 5.20 pm following a series of rituals, including the 'Chhera Pahanra' performed by the Puri's titular king and a sanctifying visit by Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanada Saraswati.
President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan officially commenced the procession by pulling the ropes of the principal Jagannath chariot.
Amid the fervent chants of 'Jai Jagannath' and rhythmic beats, devotees pulled the nearly 45-feet tall chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath.
The festival, considered one of the largest religious processions globally, saw active participation from people across India and abroad. High security measures, including AI-based CCTV surveillance and the deployment of fire tenders, ensured the safety and comfort of the devotees.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi
President Murmu Hosts Grand Dinner for Union Council of Ministers
President Murmu to Address New Parliament: Modi's Vision Unveiled
Steps being taken to usher in development in North East, govt also working for gradual removal of AFSPA: President Murmu.
India's Historic Voter Turnout and Stable Mandate: President Murmu's Address