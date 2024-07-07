Left Menu

Riteish Deshmukh on His Zero-Fee Policy & Series Debut 'Pill'

Riteish Deshmukh elaborates on his zero-fee policy for films he produces, emphasizing financial sustainability. With his series debut 'Pill,' highlighting the dark realities of the pharmaceutical sector, Deshmukh underscores the critical need for budget efficiency and transparency in the industry.

Riteish Deshmukh stresses the importance of not burdening films with star fees, asserting that financial sustainability is key. Deshmukh, who takes no payment when casting himself in his productions, discussed this during the promotion of his series debut 'Pill'. He believes that the survival of a film is essential for everyone involved.

Deshmukh's production journey began with the Marathi film "Balak-Palak" and continued with hits like "Lai Bhaari" and "Ved". On the debate around rising star fees, he remarked on the importance of budget management. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, 'Pill' delves into the pharmaceutical industry's dark side, featuring Deshmukh as Dr. Prakash Chauhan. It will premiere on JioCinema Premium from July 12.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala and Gupta also weighed in, stressing the need for cost-efficient production and transparency. They acknowledged the industry's evolving ecosystem and called for a collective effort to advance the film sector.

