Eco-Friendly Artistry: Crafting Tiny Chariots from Matchsticks and Wood

Satya Narayan Moharana, a businessman from Berhampur, crafted a miniature eco-friendly chariot for the Rath Yatra using matchsticks and discarded wood. This three-inch-tall replica of Lord Jagannath's 'Nandighosh' chariot showcases his dedication to environmental conservation by demonstrating how festivals can be celebrated sustainably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:21 IST
On Sunday, during the Rath Yatra festivities, Satya Narayan Moharana, a businessman from Berhampur, unveiled a miniature chariot of Lord Jagannath crafted from matchsticks and discarded wood. The intricate piece, standing three inches tall and two inches wide, mimics the 'Nandighosh' chariot in detail.

Moharana's craftsmanship highlights environmental conservation, as all elements, except for the wooden wheels, are made of matchsticks. The chariot features 16 wheels, four horses, and a charioteer, all painted vibrantly with watercolors. Moharana used gum to glue the components together.

For the past 10 years, Moharana has been creating eco-friendly miniature chariots for Rath Yatra to inspire the community. His previous creations involved using gambhari and sal wood, old newspapers, bamboo, ice-cream sticks, and shirt buttons. Green activist Sudhir Rout commended Moharana's efforts to promote non-plastic celebrations during festivals.

