Faith Kipyegon Shatters 1,500m World Record in Paris

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon set a new women's 1,500m world record at the Paris Diamond League by clocking 3:49.04. This broke her previous record of 3:49.11 set last year in Florence.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon has shattered the women's 1,500m world record by clocking an impressive 3:49.04 during the Paris Diamond League on Sunday.

The remarkable feat breaks her own previous record of 3:49.11, which she had set in June last year in Florence.

This landmark achievement solidifies Kipyegon's standing as a formidable athlete in the field of track and field.

