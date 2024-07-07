Faith Kipyegon Shatters 1,500m World Record in Paris
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon set a new women's 1,500m world record at the Paris Diamond League by clocking 3:49.04. This broke her previous record of 3:49.11 set last year in Florence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:42 IST
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon has shattered the women's 1,500m world record by clocking an impressive 3:49.04 during the Paris Diamond League on Sunday.
The remarkable feat breaks her own previous record of 3:49.11, which she had set in June last year in Florence.
This landmark achievement solidifies Kipyegon's standing as a formidable athlete in the field of track and field.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kenya's Digital Revolution: How Online Activism is Shaping Real-World Protests
Christian Taylor's Farewell Tour: A Triple Jumper's Legacy in Track and Field
Kenyan Police Head to Haiti to Combat Gang Violence
Kenyan Officers Embark on Historic Mission to Tackle Gang Violence in Haiti
Kenyan Police Officers Deployed to Haiti Amid Controversy