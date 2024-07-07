Faith Kipyegon Shatters 1,500m World Record in Paris

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon has shattered the women's 1,500m world record by clocking an impressive 3:49.04 during the Paris Diamond League on Sunday.

The remarkable feat breaks her own previous record of 3:49.11, which she had set in June last year in Florence.

This landmark achievement solidifies Kipyegon's standing as a formidable athlete in the field of track and field.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)