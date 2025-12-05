Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy clears concussion protocol, set to start Sunday

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is on track to start Sunday against the Washington Commanders after clearing concussion protocol on Thursday. McCarthy, 22, was a full practice participant for the second consecutive day. He missed last Sunday's 26-0 loss at Seattle after sustaining a concussion in the prior game, a 23-6 setback at Green Bay. It was his second injury absence of the season, previously missing five games due to a high ankle sprain.

Lakers' Luka Doncic (personal) out vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic will not be available for Thursday's game against the host Toronto Raptors. Doncic officially has been ruled out for personal reasons. He reportedly is in Slovenia for the birth of his second child with fiancee Anamaria Goltes.

Soccer-Clash of titans as Messi and Mueller renew rivalry in MLS Cup final

Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps step into an unprecedented MLS Cup final on Saturday, each chasing their first Philip F. Anschutz trophy in a spectacle fuelled by the renewed rivalry between Lionel Messi and Thomas Mueller. With ticket prices at record highs, the free global broadcast will reach more than 100 countries, while Major League Soccer is rolling out its most ambitious production yet for a final featuring two of Europe's stars.

Olympics-Los Angeles 2028 Olympic organizers top $2 billion in commercial revenue

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games organizing committee said it had surpassed $2 billion in domestic sponsorship revenue, putting it on track to be among the most commercially successful Games in the history of the Olympic movement. Financial software company Intuit last month became LA28's sixth founding partner, joining Google, Honda, Starbucks, Delta and Comcast in the top-paying tier.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses Thursday practice

Lamar Jackson missed practice on Thursday as the Baltimore Ravens shifted gears on preparation for a collision with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday that will set the top of the AFC North standings. Jackson had three turnovers on Thanksgiving night in the Ravens' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and was limited Wednesday because of an ankle injury that erased him from participating at all Thursday.

Police: Lane Kiffin escorted to airport, fan road rage claims false

Mississippi State Police provided departing coach Lane Kiffin a police escort to catch his flight to Baton Rouge and said his claims of fans "trying to run him off the road" were false. The escort using multiple police vehicles to safeguard Kiffin's transport to the airport was confirmed by Mississippi's Department of Public Safety in response to Kiffin's claims he and son, Knox, were endangered by rabid fans on the drive to their private jet to Louisiana.

Olympics-Ralph Lauren outfits US athletes for 10th Games

Ralph Lauren will outfit the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams for the 10th time at next year's Winter Games, with the brand's take on an Italian aesthetic for the Opening Ceremony, part of an overall multi-piece set for the athletes. "Every time we get the kit, it's maybe the most exciting part of the Olympic experience, pulling on the Opening Ceremony outfit," said Evan Bates, a three-time Olympian and defending ice dancing world champion with wife Madison Chock.

Reports: Texans DE Tim Settle Jr. (foot) to have season-ending surgery

Houston Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr., a starter on the NFL's top-ranked defense, will have season-ending foot surgery, according to multiple reports on Thursday afternoon. Settle, 28, was injured during the Texans' 20-16 victory over the host Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but it's not clear when the injury happened. The Houston Chronicle reported that Settle appeared to limp off the field with 4:40 left in regulation after calling to the sideline for a replacement.

NWSLPA: Trinity Rodman's record contract offer was CBA compliant

The NWSL Players' Association filed a grievance on behalf of Trinity Rodman after what would have been a record-setting four-year contract to stay with the Washington Spirit was reportedly vetoed by league commissioner Jessica Berman. The NWSLPA claims the contract offer was within the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. According to ESPN, the league determined the contract offer violated the "spirit" of the league's fair competition rules.

Soccer-American World Cup pioneer Rothenberg says dynamic pricing is here to stay

Alan Rothenberg, the architect of the 1994 World Cup in the United States, said that criticism of the dynamic ticket pricing model for the 2026 tournament reflected the fact that such practices had become commonplace in sports and entertainment. With the expanded 48-team tournament taking place across the United States, Mexico and Canada next year, debate over ticketing has intensified, with fans expressing frustration over the model.

NFL-League introduces mandatory field standards, sets 2028 deadline for surface replacements

The National Football League unveiled sweeping new mandatory field standards on Thursday that will require all 32 teams to select from a list of approved surfaces starting in 2026, with existing turf needing to be replaced by the end of the 2027 season. The initiative represents the league's most significant step toward standardising playing conditions across its stadiums, addressing long-standing concerns about field quality and player safety.

