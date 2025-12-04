Left Menu

US signs pact with Kenya under 'America First' global health plan

The administration in September announced a new "America First Global Health Strategy" that calls for poorer nations to play a bigger role in fighting HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis and polio in their countries and eventually transition from aid to self-reliance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Kenyan President William Ruto signed an agreement on the bilateral compact in which Kenya pledged to increase its own health spending by $850 million over the five years.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:30 IST
US signs pact with Kenya under 'America First' global health plan

By Simon Lewis WASHINGTON, Dec 4 - The U.S. will provide more than $1.6 billion to Kenya's health system under a new five-year agreement signed on Thursday, the first such agreement reached under the Trump administration's overhaul of foreign aid. The administration in September announced a new "America First Global Health Strategy" that calls for poorer nations to play a bigger role in fighting HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis and polio in their countries and eventually transition from aid to self-reliance.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Kenyan President William Ruto signed an agreement on the bilateral compact in which Kenya pledged to increase its own health spending by $850 million over the five years. Other African countries are expected to sign similar deals in the coming days, U.S. officials said. The new U.S. model for global health follows the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development earlier this year. The U.S. provided $440 million to health and population programs in Kenya in 2024, the year before the Trump administration's cuts to foreign aid, according to government foreign assistance data, the majority of it - $310 million – going to tackle HIV/AIDS.

Rubio said the new approach would move funding from what he called the "NGO industrial complex," which he said took a disproportionate share of U.S aid intended to help patients. "We're not doing this anymore," he said at the signing ceremony on Thursday.

The health compact will move U.S. funding from non-governmental groups to the Kenyan government, which would gradually take responsibility for health workers initially funded by the U.S. It also calls for faith-based providers to be treated the same as private providers in receiving government reimbursement. Rubio also thanked Kenya for its role leading a gang suppression force in Haiti and called for more countries to contribute to bringing stability to the Caribbean nation.

Ruto echoed that call on Haiti and praised the Trump administration's health initiative while also crediting past U.S. assistance with saving millions of Kenyan lives. "I assure you that every shilling and every dollar will be spent efficiently, effectively, and accountably," Ruto said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States
2
A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

 Global
3
Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

 India
4
UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 Capitol riot

UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025