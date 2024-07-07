Left Menu

Elizabeth Debicki Embraces Horror in Ti West's 'MaXXXine'

Elizabeth Debicki, known for her role as Princess Diana in 'The Crown,' transitions to horror in Ti West's 'MaXXXine.' Reflecting on the shift, Debicki finds the new role rejuvenating, highlighting her adaptability as an actress. 'MaXXXine' showcases her in a pivotal role within 1980s Los Angeles' horror landscape.

Updated: 07-07-2024 23:27 IST
Elizabeth Debicki in a still from 'The Crown' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Elizabeth Debicki, celebrated for her poignant portrayal of Princess Diana in Netflix's 'The Crown,' has made a significant career shift, starring in Ti West's horror sequel 'MaXXXine,' now in theatres.

Fresh off her Golden Globe-winning performance as Princess Diana, Debicki discussed the transition to her new character, Elizabeth Bender. 'I shot this quite soon after wrapping on The Crown and found it to be a very medicinal palate cleanser,' she shared with Deadline.

In 'MaXXXine,' Debicki plays Elizabeth Bender, a director who propels Maxine Minx, portrayed by Mia Goth, into stardom against a 1980s Los Angeles backdrop. The film explores suspense and horror, showcasing Debicki's versatility as an actress. Reflecting on her approach, she noted, 'It's not my job to see myself in certain ways, it's my job to become what people need me to become,' emphasizing her transformative process in tackling diverse roles.

'MaXXXine,' featuring Debicki's newest role, hit theaters on July 3.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

