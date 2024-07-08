Shobhaa De's Luxurious Alibaug Retreat

Renowned novelist Shobhaa De has made headlines with her latest acquisition—a new home in Alibaug. The town continues to attract a growing list of celebrities seeking tranquility and luxury.

Located just a short ferry ride from Mumbai, Alibaug is becoming a favorite escape for affluent individuals. Its serene beaches and lush landscapes provide the ideal setting for relaxation.

Avas Living, a gated community famous for its celebrity residents, has tailored a home for Mrs. De that emphasizes modern elegance and comfort. The villa seamlessly blends into Alibaug's natural beauty while offering exclusive amenities like the Avas Wellness Center and Spa.

"My husband was one of the original 'Alibaughers' when he built our farmhouse at Chondi over 45 years ago. The area has seen amazing growth! Avas Living has made it convenient to acquire a gorgeous villa with top-class security and maintenance. Combine these elements with sustainable living and like-minded neighbors, and the circle of charm is complete. I couldn't be happier with my decision," shares Mrs. De.

Shobhaa De's new home enhances Alibaug's allure as a sought-after destination for those seeking coastal charm and refined living.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)