Left Menu

Shobhaa De's Luxurious Alibaug Retreat

Renowned novelist Shobhaa De has purchased a new home in Alibaug, joining a prestigious list of celebrities. Alibaug is becoming a celebrity hotspot due to its serene beaches and lush landscapes. De's new home, located in the Avas Living community, offers modern elegance, exclusive amenities, and a strong commitment to sustainable living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:49 IST
Shobhaa De's Luxurious Alibaug Retreat
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned novelist Shobhaa De has made headlines with her latest acquisition—a new home in Alibaug. The town continues to attract a growing list of celebrities seeking tranquility and luxury.

Located just a short ferry ride from Mumbai, Alibaug is becoming a favorite escape for affluent individuals. Its serene beaches and lush landscapes provide the ideal setting for relaxation.

Avas Living, a gated community famous for its celebrity residents, has tailored a home for Mrs. De that emphasizes modern elegance and comfort. The villa seamlessly blends into Alibaug's natural beauty while offering exclusive amenities like the Avas Wellness Center and Spa.

"My husband was one of the original 'Alibaughers' when he built our farmhouse at Chondi over 45 years ago. The area has seen amazing growth! Avas Living has made it convenient to acquire a gorgeous villa with top-class security and maintenance. Combine these elements with sustainable living and like-minded neighbors, and the circle of charm is complete. I couldn't be happier with my decision," shares Mrs. De.

Shobhaa De's new home enhances Alibaug's allure as a sought-after destination for those seeking coastal charm and refined living.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024