Left Menu

Skydance Media and Paramount Global Merge to Fortify Hollywood Legacy

Skydance Media and Paramount Global announced a merger to bolster Paramount's future amid industry changes. David Ellison will lead the new entity. The merger promises technological upgrades and creative innovation, countering past financial and executive challenges. Paramount's traditional TV losses and Paramount+ expansion are key focus areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:53 IST
Skydance Media and Paramount Global Merge to Fortify Hollywood Legacy
AI Generated Representative Image

Skydance Media and Paramount Global have announced their merger in a landmark deal intended to fortify one of Hollywood's oldest studios. The two-step process involves Skydance acquiring National Amusements, the Redstone family's controlling stake in Paramount, for $2.4 billion in cash.

Subsequently, Skydance will merge with Paramount, offering $4.5 billion in cash or stock to shareholders and injecting $1.5 billion into Paramount's balance sheet. The merger signifies an end of an era for Shari Redstone, whose father, Sumner Redstone, built a media empire from a chain of drive-in movie theaters.

David Ellison will become chairman and CEO, with Jeff Shell as the new president. The merger aims to address Paramount's challenges, including its traditional TV business erosion and the streaming evolution led by Paramount+. Ellison promises cutting-edge technology and creative discipline for enduring legacy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024