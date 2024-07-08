Alanna Panday Welcomes First Child with Husband Ivor McCray

Alanna Panday, cousin of Bollywood star Ananya Panday, has celebrated a new chapter in her life: the birth of her first child with husband Ivor McCray. The couple shared the delightful news on Monday through their joint Instagram account.

The post, displaying the parents proudly holding their newborn son, was captioned: "Our little angel is here." Alanna, 28, has been eagerly anticipating this moment since announcing her pregnancy in February. The couple had been in a long-term relationship before their grand wedding in March 2023, attended by notable stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Kanika Kapoor.

Alanna, who boasts over 1.6 million Instagram followers, is also set to make her screen debut in Prime Video India's reality show 'The Tribe', produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. Meanwhile, Ananya is gearing up for her next project, 'Call Me Bae', after her praised performance in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

