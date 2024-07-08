Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Make a Splash at British Grand Prix

Left Menu

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon were spotted holding hands at the 2024 British Grand Prix. Their appearance comes shortly after the announcement of Pitt's new film 'F1.' The couple's relationship has been public since November 2022, and they now live together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:28 IST
Brad Pitt (image source: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, made a notable appearance at the 2024 British Grand Prix on Sunday, holding hands as they navigated the crowd, according to Page Six.

The rainy event at Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England, saw 60-year-old Pitt dressed in a light yellow jacket paired with matching pants, a white T-shirt, a patterned bucket hat, and aviator sunglasses. De Ramon, 34, complemented his look with a short baby blue dress, a gold necklace, and black sunglasses.

The couple's outing came just two days after the announcement of Pitt's next film, 'F1,' a venture by Formula 1 and Apple Original Films. In the movie, set for a June 27, 2025 premiere, Pitt plays a retired race car driver named Sonny Hayes. Directed by Joseph Kosinski of 'Top Gun: Maverick' fame, the film stars Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies. Producers include Pitt himself, Lewis Hamilton, and Jerry Bruckheimer.

Pitt and de Ramon first made headlines as a couple in November 2022 at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. Reports of de Ramon moving in with Pitt surfaced this February, stating she was 'happier than ever.' Pitt, previously married to Angelina Jolie, shares six children with her. Their divorce, initiated in September 2016, is still being finalized.

De Ramon was previously married to 'Vampire Diaries' actor Paul Wesley from February 2019 until their separation in March 2024.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

