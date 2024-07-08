Chariots of Lord Jagannath and Sibling Deities Reach Gundicha Temple, Marking First Leg of Rath Yatra

The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra arrived at the Gundicha temple on Monday, marking the end of the initial phase of Odisha's Rath Yatra celebrations in Puri.

Thousands of participants pulled the chariots, while hundreds of thousands of devotees lined the streets of 'Badadanda' despite the heat and humidity.

The Rath Yatra began on Sunday evening but paused due to sunset, resuming the 2.5 km journey from the 12th-century shrine to the Gundicha temple at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, concluding at 2:35 p.m.

The chariots will stay outside the Gundicha temple on Grand Road, with the deities being ceremoniously taken into the temple on Tuesday for a week-long stay.

''The chariots have reached their destination. We've set up cordons and regulated the crowd. Adequate traffic arrangements ensure smooth vehicle flow,'' said DGP Arun Sarangi, who also helped pull the chariots.

This year's Rath Yatra is a two-day event after 53 years due to celestial arrangements. In a change from tradition, some rituals like 'Nabajouban Darshan' and 'Netra Utsav' happened on Sunday.

In mythology, the deities remain indoors for 15 days after 'Snana Purnima' due to 'Anasara' and regain a youthful appearance during 'Nabajouban Darshan', which includes a special ritual called 'Netra Utsav'.

Tight security, including 180 platoons of personnel and AI-based CCTV cameras, have been deployed at 'Badadanda' and other strategic locations, said Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra.

