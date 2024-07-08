Left Menu

Chariots of Lord Jagannath and Sibling Deities Reach Gundicha Temple, Marking First Leg of Rath Yatra

On Monday, the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra reached the Gundicha temple, concluding the first leg of Odisha's Rath Yatra in Puri. The journey, which resumed on Monday morning, saw massive crowds despite adverse weather. Significant security measures have been implemented for the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:47 IST
Chariots of Lord Jagannath and Sibling Deities Reach Gundicha Temple, Marking First Leg of Rath Yatra
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra arrived at the Gundicha temple on Monday, marking the end of the initial phase of Odisha's Rath Yatra celebrations in Puri.

Thousands of participants pulled the chariots, while hundreds of thousands of devotees lined the streets of 'Badadanda' despite the heat and humidity.

The Rath Yatra began on Sunday evening but paused due to sunset, resuming the 2.5 km journey from the 12th-century shrine to the Gundicha temple at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, concluding at 2:35 p.m.

The chariots will stay outside the Gundicha temple on Grand Road, with the deities being ceremoniously taken into the temple on Tuesday for a week-long stay.

''The chariots have reached their destination. We've set up cordons and regulated the crowd. Adequate traffic arrangements ensure smooth vehicle flow,'' said DGP Arun Sarangi, who also helped pull the chariots.

This year's Rath Yatra is a two-day event after 53 years due to celestial arrangements. In a change from tradition, some rituals like 'Nabajouban Darshan' and 'Netra Utsav' happened on Sunday.

In mythology, the deities remain indoors for 15 days after 'Snana Purnima' due to 'Anasara' and regain a youthful appearance during 'Nabajouban Darshan', which includes a special ritual called 'Netra Utsav'.

Tight security, including 180 platoons of personnel and AI-based CCTV cameras, have been deployed at 'Badadanda' and other strategic locations, said Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024