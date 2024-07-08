Controversy Surrounds Shivaji Maharaj's 'Wagh Nakh' Artifact

Historian Indrajit Sawant has raised doubts about the authenticity of the 'wagh nakh,' a tiger-claw shaped weapon attributed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, currently held by a London museum. Sawant claims the original remains in Satara, Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government had signed a memorandum last year with the museum to bring the artifact for a three-year loan agreement worth Rs 30 crore. The 'wagh nakh' is famed for its role in the defeat of Bijapur Sultanate's general Afzal Khan in 1659.

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London responded to Sawant's inquiry, stating there's no evidence conclusively linking their 'wagh nakh' to Shivaji Maharaj. Nevertheless, the Maharashtra government, under minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, intends to display it as planned.

Another researcher, Pandurang Balkawade, provided historical context, indicating the 'wagh nakh' was given to Britisher Garnt Duff by Pratapsinh Chhatrapati between 1818 and 1823. Minister Shambhuraj Desai maintained that the government's steps to verify details would continue, while BJP leader Ashish Shelar emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting all artifacts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

