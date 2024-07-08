Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Shivaji Maharaj's 'Wagh Nakh' Artifact

Historian Indrajit Sawant questions the authenticity of the 'wagh nakh' weapon, currently held by a London museum, asserting the original remains in Satara, Maharashtra. The Maharashtra government signed a loan agreement to display the artifact, sparking debate over its provenance and historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:06 IST
Controversy Surrounds Shivaji Maharaj's 'Wagh Nakh' Artifact
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Historian Indrajit Sawant has raised doubts about the authenticity of the 'wagh nakh,' a tiger-claw shaped weapon attributed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, currently held by a London museum. Sawant claims the original remains in Satara, Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government had signed a memorandum last year with the museum to bring the artifact for a three-year loan agreement worth Rs 30 crore. The 'wagh nakh' is famed for its role in the defeat of Bijapur Sultanate's general Afzal Khan in 1659.

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London responded to Sawant's inquiry, stating there's no evidence conclusively linking their 'wagh nakh' to Shivaji Maharaj. Nevertheless, the Maharashtra government, under minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, intends to display it as planned.

Another researcher, Pandurang Balkawade, provided historical context, indicating the 'wagh nakh' was given to Britisher Garnt Duff by Pratapsinh Chhatrapati between 1818 and 1823. Minister Shambhuraj Desai maintained that the government's steps to verify details would continue, while BJP leader Ashish Shelar emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting all artifacts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024