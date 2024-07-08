Left Menu

Yad Vashem Unveils State-of-the-Art Conservation Facility in Jerusalem

Yad Vashem, Israel's national Holocaust museum, inaugurated a new conservation facility in Jerusalem to preserve and store over 45,000 artifacts and works of art. The center includes advanced labs for restoring decaying items, ensuring the collection's longevity. The facility will also house numerous documents and photographs in optimal conditions.

On Monday, Israel's national Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem, unveiled a state-of-the-art conservation facility in Jerusalem, designed to preserve, restore, and store its extensive collection of over 45,000 artifacts and works of art.

The David and Fela Shapell Family Collections Centre features five floors of underground storage and advanced high-tech labs, crucial for maintaining optimal conditions for preservation. This new facility also organizes and stores 225 million pages of documents and half a million photographs.

Yad Vashem, which serves as a museum and research institution, welcomes nearly a million visitors annually and plays a significant role in Israel's Holocaust remembrance efforts. According to Chairman Dani Dayan, the new facility makes it easier to exhibit previously hidden treasures. One notable restoration includes a decaying film canister from 1939, revealing lost images from a pre-WWII Europe.

