Dark Shadows: The Hidden Scars of Alice Munro's Legacy

Andrea Robin Skinner, daughter of the late Canadian author Alice Munro, made a shocking revelation alleging sexual abuse by her stepfather, Gerald Fremlin.

Skinner disclosed that Munro stood by Fremlin even after learning about the abuse, effectively fracturing their relationship. Her detailed account was published in the Toronto Star.

The revelations challenge Munro's esteemed legacy, raising complex questions about the Nobel Prize-winning author's private life and her celebrated literary contributions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)