Twisters: A Modern-Day Follow-Up to the Iconic 'Twister'

Almost 30 years after the blockbuster 'Twister,' deadly tornadoes and their chasers return to the screen in an updated extreme weather tale.

'Twisters' is a 'current-day chapter' of its 1996 predecessor, say its makers. It centers on storm expert Kate Carter, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, and chaser and superstar streamer Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), whose paths intersect during a once-in-a-generation tornado outbreak in Oklahoma.

Directed by 'Minari' filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung in his big-budget action movie debut, 'Twisters' features advanced technology and a new generation of adrenaline junkies with a massive social media following. 'This is a new chapter. This is just a modern telling of that same community that audiences responded to in '96,' said Powell, at the film's premiere in London on Monday.

'Audiences can expect lots of fun, lots of thrills, and just to strap in and go on the ride,' added Edgar-Jones. Powell's Owens is a former rodeo star and self-titled 'tornado wrangler' whose rowdy team eagerly courts danger. Texan Powell, 35, said both the original movie and the reboot resonated with him personally.

'When I was nine years old, a tornado swept through Jarrell, Texas, while we were heading to my aunt's ranch. It was terrifying, but we cleaned up afterward. It's something that leaves a lasting impression,' he said. 'This movie is about how we confront storms and support each other in the aftermath,' added Powell. 'It's a universal theme since weather affects everyone globally.' Chung, who consulted with meteorologists, climate scientists, and real-life storm chasers, said the film aims to honor their work.

'We had climate science and tornado experts involved. We tried to incorporate as much real science into the film to respect what's actually happening and to acknowledge scientists as heroes. For solutions, we must look to the scientists,' he said.

Like 'Twister,' Chung hopes 'Twisters' will inspire future generations to delve into weather science and research. The film begins its global cinematic rollout on July 10.

