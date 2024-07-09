ITC Nimyle's 'Shuddh Shuruat' Cleanses Path for Revered Rath Yatra

Nimyle, ITC's leading floor cleaner brand, launched a notable campaign dubbed 'Shuddh Shuruat' during the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha. This initiative focused on purifying the path of the yatra using neem-based Nimyle, echoing the ritual of 'Chhera Pahanra' that marks the yatra's commencement.

The Rath Yatra, celebrated on July 6, 2024, began with a showcase of Odisha's cultural richness, featuring Gotipua dance and Medha Nacha tribal dance. Renowned Oriya actors Poonam Mishra and Sivani Sangita joined the collective cleaning efforts, highlighting the event's cultural and spiritual significance.

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive of ITC's Personal Care Products Business, expressed pride in contributing to the revered Rath Yatra. The initiative underscored the cultural importance of neem in purification and emphasized collective cleaning, with ITC Nimyle playing a crucial role in maintaining tradition.

