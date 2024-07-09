Sofitel Mumbai BKC Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Star-Studded Moulin Rouge Soiree

Sofitel Mumbai BKC commemorated the 60th anniversary of the Sofitel brand with a dazzling Moulin Rouge-themed soiree on June 28, 2024.

The event gathered esteemed guests, media personalities, and influencers, including Kritika Kamra and Kusha Kapila, and featured speeches by General Manager Manish Dayya and France's Consul General in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet.

The evening's highlights included vibrant red décor, live instrumental music, Cabaret dance performances, a unique perfume bar, and gourmet French cuisine, celebrating the brand's legacy and future.

