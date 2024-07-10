Left Menu

IFFM Awards 2023: Top Films and Shows Nominated for Coveted Honors

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies', Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail', and Jeo Baby's 'Kaathal - The Core' lead the top nominations for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2023. The event takes place from August 15 to August 25, with winners announced on September 16.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:06 IST
Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies', 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' directed by Karan Johar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail', and 'Kaathal - The Core' by Jeo Baby have emerged as the top nominees for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2023, the organizers announced on Wednesday.

The 15th edition of IFFM will commence on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day, and will conclude on August 25. The winners are set to be revealed on September 16 at the annual gala night, to be hosted at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne. Besides 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and '12th Fail', the best film category includes nominees such as 'Amar Singh Chamkila', 'Chandu Champion', 'Dunki', 'Jawan', 'Maharaja', and 'Premalu'.

The best film - critics choice segment features titles like 'Laapataa Ladies', 'Kaathal - The Core', 'Dear Jassi', 'Girls Will Be Girls', 'Kabuliwala', 'Rapture', 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello', and 'Thadavu'. Shah Rukh Khan secures a double nomination in the best actor category for 'Dunki' and 'Jawan'. Other contenders are Diljit Dosanjh, Fahadh Faasil, Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Mithun Chakraborty, Ranveer Singh, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vicky Kaushal, and Vikrant Massey.

