Union Minister Urges Toy Industry to Support Artisans

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada has asked the domestic toy industry to support artisans and nurture creativity through toys.

Speaking at a Toy CEO Meet on July 8, Prasada urged the industry to foster collaborations to propel sector growth. The event facilitated a platform for both Indian and global toy industries to interact. Prominent global players such as Walmart, Amazon, Spin Master, and IMC Toys attended, along with domestic companies including Sunlord Apparels Manufacturing Company, Playgro Toys, and Little Genius Toys.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), noted that various government initiatives have bolstered domestic manufacturing. Sanjiv, Joint Secretary in DPIIT, encouraged continued industry engagement with the department to address challenges.

Nivruti Rai, CEO of Invest India, highlighted the significant market potential in India due to its growing young population. Global entities like Walmart, IMC Toys, and Spin Master shared their growth stories and expressed eagerness to expand in the Indian market.

