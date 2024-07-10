Left Menu

Union Minister Urges Toy Industry to Support Artisans

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada has called on the domestic toy industry to back artisans and nurture creativity. During a Toy CEO Meet, Prasada emphasized the importance of increased collaboration. The event drew both global and domestic key players, highlighting India's market potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:43 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada has asked the domestic toy industry to support artisans and nurture creativity through toys.

Speaking at a Toy CEO Meet on July 8, Prasada urged the industry to foster collaborations to propel sector growth. The event facilitated a platform for both Indian and global toy industries to interact. Prominent global players such as Walmart, Amazon, Spin Master, and IMC Toys attended, along with domestic companies including Sunlord Apparels Manufacturing Company, Playgro Toys, and Little Genius Toys.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), noted that various government initiatives have bolstered domestic manufacturing. Sanjiv, Joint Secretary in DPIIT, encouraged continued industry engagement with the department to address challenges.

Nivruti Rai, CEO of Invest India, highlighted the significant market potential in India due to its growing young population. Global entities like Walmart, IMC Toys, and Spin Master shared their growth stories and expressed eagerness to expand in the Indian market.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

