Mukesh Ambani Offers Wedding Invitation at Banke Bihari Temple

In a traditional gesture, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday presented the first wedding invitation for his son Anant Ambani's wedding at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

Anant Ambani, set to wed Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, on July 12, received blessings from temple priests Acharya Gopi Goswami and Shrinath Goswami. The invitation was ceremonially placed at the feet of the deity, Thakurji, with the chanting of mantras.

The Ambani family has extended their respects to the Swami Haridasiya sect in Vrindavan, with representatives planning to attend the wedding and present sacred 'prasad and angavastra' to the family.

The pre-wedding festivities commenced on March 1 in Jamnagar, home to Reliance Industries' world-renowned refinery.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)