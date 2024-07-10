Left Menu

Mukesh Ambani Offers Wedding Invitation at Banke Bihari Temple

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, presented the first wedding invitation for his son Anant Ambani's wedding at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant. The invitation was given to the temple priests amid mantras, with blessings sought for the couple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:53 IST
In a traditional gesture, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday presented the first wedding invitation for his son Anant Ambani's wedding at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

Anant Ambani, set to wed Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, on July 12, received blessings from temple priests Acharya Gopi Goswami and Shrinath Goswami. The invitation was ceremonially placed at the feet of the deity, Thakurji, with the chanting of mantras.

The Ambani family has extended their respects to the Swami Haridasiya sect in Vrindavan, with representatives planning to attend the wedding and present sacred 'prasad and angavastra' to the family.

The pre-wedding festivities commenced on March 1 in Jamnagar, home to Reliance Industries' world-renowned refinery.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

