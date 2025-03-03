Left Menu

Om Birla's Spiritual Journey in Vrindavan and Visionary Outlook for India's Future

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is on a two-day religious visit to Vrindavan, performing religious ceremonies and visiting temples. In recent symposiums, he discussed India's promising investment climate and legal reforms, emphasizing the government's efforts towards growth and inclusivity. His speeches highlight India's evolving opportunities and infrastructure advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 10:58 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has embarked on a spiritual journey to Vrindavan, accompanied by his family and around 70 followers. During his two-day visit, Birla is set to perform special prayers at Keshighat, offering his respects to the Yamuna River. This will be followed by a visit to the sacred Banke Bihari Temple, esteemed as one of the region's most revered religious sites.

The spiritual excursion continues with Birla's plans to visit Govardhan, worshipping at the Girraj Ji Temple and Shrinath Ji Temple. Meanwhile, in the nation's capital, Birla recently participated in two pivotal symposiums titled 'Adoption to Changing Landscape: My Viksit Bharat--2047.' These events were organized by the Northern India Regional Council, Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI).

Addressing the conference, Birla praised India's robust democratic spirit, stable governance, and visionary leadership which has transformed it into a global investment hub. He commended the government's legal reforms, including efforts to abolish redundant colonial laws and establish new laws aligning with modern aspirations. Birla highlighted progressive tax and labor reforms underlining their inclusivity and capability to foster significant investment and societal benefit. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

