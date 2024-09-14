Left Menu

Tumbbad's Spectacular Return: Box Office Triumph and Sequel Announcement

Actor-producer Sohum Shah's film 'Tumbbad' has made a triumphant return to theatres, grossing a net Rs 1.65 crore on its re-release's first day. Drawing critical acclaim since its 2018 release, the movie explores themes of greed in a Maharashtra village. A sequel delving deeper into these themes has also been announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 16:19 IST
Tumbbad's Spectacular Return: Box Office Triumph and Sequel Announcement
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-producer Sohum Shah's 'Tumbbad' has made a triumphant return to theatres, grossing a net Rs 1.65 crore on its re-release's first day. This figure is nearly three times its original opening six years ago, marking a significant achievement for the filmmaker.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Shah's banner, Sohum Shah Films, 'Tumbbad' received critical acclaim during its initial release in 2018. It had earned Rs 65 lakh on its opening day back then and concluded its run with a net collection of over Rs 12 crore.

On popular demand, 'Tumbbad' has returned to theatres, and the positive response from fans has been overwhelming. The film's re-release earnings surpass those of other classic films such as 'Sholay', 'Mughal-e-Azam', and 'Rockstar'. This enthusiastic reception has even surprised cinema exhibitors, who predict a long run for the film. Additionally, Shah has announced a sequel that will delve deeper into the theme of greed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024