Tumbbad's Spectacular Return: Box Office Triumph and Sequel Announcement

Actor-producer Sohum Shah's 'Tumbbad' has made a triumphant return to theatres, grossing a net Rs 1.65 crore on its re-release's first day. This figure is nearly three times its original opening six years ago, marking a significant achievement for the filmmaker.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Shah's banner, Sohum Shah Films, 'Tumbbad' received critical acclaim during its initial release in 2018. It had earned Rs 65 lakh on its opening day back then and concluded its run with a net collection of over Rs 12 crore.

On popular demand, 'Tumbbad' has returned to theatres, and the positive response from fans has been overwhelming. The film's re-release earnings surpass those of other classic films such as 'Sholay', 'Mughal-e-Azam', and 'Rockstar'. This enthusiastic reception has even surprised cinema exhibitors, who predict a long run for the film. Additionally, Shah has announced a sequel that will delve deeper into the theme of greed.

