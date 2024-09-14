Left Menu

Tragic Farewell for Olympic Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei in Uganda

Thousands of mourners in Uganda paid their respects to Rebecca Cheptegei, an Olympic athlete who died after her partner set her on fire. The military funeral featured prominent military officers and a gun salute. The attack has fueled calls for better protection against exploitation and abuse of female athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bukwo | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:41 IST
Tragic Farewell for Olympic Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei in Uganda
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Thousands of mourners gathered in Uganda to pay their respects to Rebecca Cheptegei, the Olympic athlete tragically killed last week in Kenya after her partner set her on fire. The military funeral took place in a remote town near the Kenyan border, and featured a gun salute befitting her rank as a sergeant in Uganda's army. Military spokesman Brig. Felix Kulayigye stated she deserved the honors.

The emotional ceremony included eulogies from athletes, family members, and others who spoke before thousands in a sports field in the Bukwo district. Cheptegei, aged 33, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Cheptegei passed away after suffering 80% burns from the attack by Dickson Ndiema, who later succumbed to his own injuries. The couple reportedly quarreled over a piece of land. The shocking attack has spurred calls for the protection of female runners from exploitation and abuse. Activists in Eldoret, Kenya, marched in demand for an end to violence against female athletes, as Cheptegei's body was transported to Uganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024