Tragic Farewell for Olympic Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei in Uganda

Thousands of mourners gathered in Uganda to pay their respects to Rebecca Cheptegei, the Olympic athlete tragically killed last week in Kenya after her partner set her on fire. The military funeral took place in a remote town near the Kenyan border, and featured a gun salute befitting her rank as a sergeant in Uganda's army. Military spokesman Brig. Felix Kulayigye stated she deserved the honors.

The emotional ceremony included eulogies from athletes, family members, and others who spoke before thousands in a sports field in the Bukwo district. Cheptegei, aged 33, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Cheptegei passed away after suffering 80% burns from the attack by Dickson Ndiema, who later succumbed to his own injuries. The couple reportedly quarreled over a piece of land. The shocking attack has spurred calls for the protection of female runners from exploitation and abuse. Activists in Eldoret, Kenya, marched in demand for an end to violence against female athletes, as Cheptegei's body was transported to Uganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)