Call to Action: Sikhs Urged to Challenge Quebec's Turban Ban
Tarlochan Singh, ex-chairman of India's National Commission of Minorities, has called upon Sikh leaders and MPs in Canada to address the ban on turbans for public officials in Quebec. The 2019 Bill 21 law restricts religious symbols, a move Singh views as major discrimination against the Sikh community.
Tarlochan Singh, former chairman of India's National Commission of Minorities, has urged prominent Sikh bodies and Canadian MPs to tackle the prohibition on turbans for public servants in Quebec.
Singh, a former Indian MP, highlighted the 2019 Bill 21, which bans public servants in Quebec from wearing religious symbols like turbans, kippahs, and hijabs, calling it discriminatory.
Comparing it to efforts in the UK to amend similar laws, Singh appealed to Quebec's Chief Minister for a reevaluation and suggested enlisting the Catholic hierarchy's support.
