France Rallies in Support of Gisele Pelicot Amid Shocking Trial

Hundreds of people in cities across France gathered to support Gisele Pelicot, whose husband is on trial for drugging and recruiting strangers to rape her. Feminist groups organized rallies to support her and other victims of sexual violence. The public trial aims to raise awareness about sexual abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:55 IST
Hundreds of people, primarily women, convened in French cities on Saturday to support Gisele Pelicot. Her husband stands accused of drugging her and orchestrating her rape by numerous strangers over nearly a decade, a case that has profoundly shocked the nation. Feminist associations organized around 30 gatherings, from Marseille to Paris, with banners stating 'Support to Giselle' and 'Shame Must Change Camp.'

Since the trial began, Pelicot, now 72, has emerged as a symbol of resilience and the fight against sexual violence. She chose a public trial to shed light on sexual abuse and drug-induced blackouts, her lawyers said. The trial is set to continue until December.

'We thank her a thousand times for her enormous courage,' said Fatima Benomar from the 'Coudes a Coudes' association. The rallies also honor all rape victims. Dominique Pelicot, 71, is accused of repeatedly raping and allowing strangers to abuse his heavily sedated wife over a decade. He is expected to testify on Monday, health permitting. Fifty other men are also on trial, facing up to 20 years if found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

