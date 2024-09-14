A Revanth Reddy Unveils 'Prophet for the World'

Left Menu

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched 'Prophet for the World' by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. The event saw attendance from AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and government adviser Mohammed Shabbir Ali. The book, written in Urdu and translated into English, explores the life of Prophet Muhammad.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy officially launched the book titled 'Prophet for the World', authored by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, on Saturday. The event was graced by notable personalities including AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Telangana government's adviser on minority affairs, Mohammed Shabbir Ali.

Authored by Rahmani, who also serves as president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the book provides a comprehensive chronicle of the life and legacy of Prophet Muhammad. Initially penned in Urdu, the work has been meticulously translated into English to reach a broader audience.

'Prophet for the World' aims to present readers with a unique perspective on the various facets of the messenger of Allah, promising new insights into the historical and spiritual journey of Islam's founder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

