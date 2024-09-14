Left Menu

National Outcry: France Rallies for Justice in Pelicot Sexual Violence Trial

Hundreds gathered in French cities supporting Gisele Pelicot whose husband faces trial for drugging her and allowing strangers to rape her. Highlighting sexual violence, Pelicot opted for a public trial to raise awareness. As her husband's health delays testimony, supporters continue to press for justice against all accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:30 IST
Hundreds of people, predominantly women, rallied in various cities across France on Saturday to support Gisele Pelicot, whose husband stands trial on accusations of drugging her and enabling multiple strangers to rape her. The case has sent shockwaves throughout the nation.

Feminist groups organized around 30 gatherings in cities like Marseille and Paris. At Paris's Place de la Republique, banners read 'Support to Gisele' and 'Victims we believe you.' Since the trial commenced earlier this month, Pelicot, 72, has become a symbol of France's fight against sexual violence.

Pelicot chose a public trial to highlight sexual abuse and drug-induced blackouts, according to her lawyers. 'We thank her a thousand times for her enormous courage,' said feminist campaigner Fatima Benomar from the 'Coudes a Coudes' association. The demonstrations also aimed to support all rape victims.

Dominique Pelicot, 71, faces allegations of drugging his wife and enabling strangers to rape her over a decade. Though too ill to testify last week, he is expected to do so on Monday. In Marseille, 200 protesters gathered at Palais de Justice, voicing support. Prosecutors stated Pelicot filmed the abuse and offered his wife for sex online. Fifty men accused of participating are also on trial.

Pelicot's lawyer, Beatrice Zavarro, confirmed her client's admission of guilt. Some other defendants admitted their roles, while others claimed they believed Gisele consented. The accused face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

