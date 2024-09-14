Karam Festival in Jharkhand: Celebrating Tradition and Nature

The Tribal community's prominent festival, Karam, also known as Karma, was celebrated in Jharkhand with traditional enthusiasm on Saturday. The festival revolves around the worship of the Karam tree and prayers to Mother Nature for a prosperous kharif season.

During the celebrations, homes are cleaned and adorned with flowers and leaves. In the evening, the Karam tree is worshipped, and women and girls pray for their brothers' well-being. The festival embodies the unity of human life with nature and the strong bond between siblings.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar extended their wishes on social media, emphasizing the festival's significance in promoting harmony and conservation. Adivasi Jan Parishad President Prem Sahi Munda highlighted the festival's role in fostering good deeds and reflecting the cultural ties between brothers and sisters.

(With inputs from agencies.)