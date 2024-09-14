Left Menu

Karam Festival in Jharkhand: Celebrating Tradition and Nature

The Karam festival, also known as Karma, is a significant celebration for the tribal community in Jharkhand, highlighting their cultural and spiritual connection with nature. Marked by worship of the Karam tree, the festival involves prayers for a bountiful harvest and the well-being of brothers, bringing together communities in unity and harmony.

Updated: 14-09-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:43 IST
The Tribal community's prominent festival, Karam, also known as Karma, was celebrated in Jharkhand with traditional enthusiasm on Saturday. The festival revolves around the worship of the Karam tree and prayers to Mother Nature for a prosperous kharif season.

During the celebrations, homes are cleaned and adorned with flowers and leaves. In the evening, the Karam tree is worshipped, and women and girls pray for their brothers' well-being. The festival embodies the unity of human life with nature and the strong bond between siblings.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar extended their wishes on social media, emphasizing the festival's significance in promoting harmony and conservation. Adivasi Jan Parishad President Prem Sahi Munda highlighted the festival's role in fostering good deeds and reflecting the cultural ties between brothers and sisters.

