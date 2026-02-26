U.S. Treasury Threatens Swiss Bank's Access Over Illicit Ties
The U.S. Treasury has threatened to block MBaer Merchant Bank AG's access to the U.S. financial system for allegedly supporting money laundering and terrorism funding linked to Iran, Russia, and Venezuela. This move, one of the most severe in sanctions enforcement, highlights U.S. commitment to maintaining financial integrity.
The U.S. Treasury Department took a significant step on Thursday by announcing its intention to cut off MBaer Merchant Bank AG's access to the U.S. financial system. The Swiss bank is under scrutiny for allegedly facilitating illicit financial activities tied to Iran, Russia, and Venezuela.
In an unusual use of its enforcement power, the Treasury claimed that MBaer had processed substantial sums linked to money laundering and terrorist financing. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the department's commitment to safeguarding the U.S. financial infrastructure from corrupt financial practices.
The proposed regulation would prevent U.S. banks from maintaining accounts for MBaer. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued a 30-day comment period about these measures, while Swiss regulators are involved in parallel proceedings with pending appeals from MBaer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran's Nuclear Negotiations
France Denounces Russian Disinformation on Nuclear Claims
Pakistani Man's Trial Unfolds: Alleged Ties to Iranian Government and Assassination Plot
Diplomatic Tensions in Geneva: High-Stakes Talks with Russian Envoy
Kenyan Court Charges Recruiter For Trafficking Fighters to Russian Conflict