Satish Poonia Rallies Support for Modi's Ajmer Visit
BJP leader Satish Poonia calls party workers to boost participation in Modi's Ajmer rally. He praises the Prime Minister for his dedication to India's development. During a visit to Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar, Poonia commends Swami Brahmdev Maharaj for receiving the Padma Shri for work with disabled persons.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:37 IST
In the lead-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ajmer, BJP leader Satish Poonia is urging party office-bearers and workers to ensure maximum participation.
Poonia lauded PM Modi for his relentless efforts in steering India towards development and expressed pride in having a leader committed to service.
During visits to Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar, Poonia also met Swami Brahmdev Maharaj, founder of Jagdamba Blind School, congratulating him on the Padma Shri for his work connecting individuals with disabilities to the mainstream society.
(With inputs from agencies.)