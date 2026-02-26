Left Menu

Satish Poonia Rallies Support for Modi's Ajmer Visit

BJP leader Satish Poonia calls party workers to boost participation in Modi's Ajmer rally. He praises the Prime Minister for his dedication to India's development. During a visit to Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar, Poonia commends Swami Brahmdev Maharaj for receiving the Padma Shri for work with disabled persons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:37 IST
Satish Poonia Rallies Support for Modi's Ajmer Visit
Satish Poonia
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ajmer, BJP leader Satish Poonia is urging party office-bearers and workers to ensure maximum participation.

Poonia lauded PM Modi for his relentless efforts in steering India towards development and expressed pride in having a leader committed to service.

During visits to Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar, Poonia also met Swami Brahmdev Maharaj, founder of Jagdamba Blind School, congratulating him on the Padma Shri for his work connecting individuals with disabilities to the mainstream society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

 Global
2
EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

 Global
3
Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

 United Kingdom
4
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026