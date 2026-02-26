Satish Poonia Rallies Support for Modi's Ajmer Visit

In the lead-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ajmer, BJP leader Satish Poonia is urging party office-bearers and workers to ensure maximum participation.

Poonia lauded PM Modi for his relentless efforts in steering India towards development and expressed pride in having a leader committed to service.

During visits to Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar, Poonia also met Swami Brahmdev Maharaj, founder of Jagdamba Blind School, congratulating him on the Padma Shri for his work connecting individuals with disabilities to the mainstream society.

(With inputs from agencies.)