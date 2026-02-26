Protest Slogans Lead to Legal Action Against Youth Leaders

Chintha Jerome, a member of the DYFI state committee, along with 55 others, faces legal action for allegedly chanting provocative slogans during a protest.

The demonstration, led by the youth wing of the CPI(M), was in response to an incident involving injuries to Health Minister Veena George amid a KSU agitation.

Police are probing the protest, which reportedly involved life-threatening slogans and damage to Congress property. The complaint originated from a Congress leader.

