Protest Slogans Lead to Legal Action Against Youth Leaders
Chintha Jerome and 55 others were booked for raising provocative slogans during a protest by the DYFI over injuries to Health Minister Veena George. The demonstration also involved disrupting traffic and destroying Congress property. Police are investigating the participants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Chintha Jerome, a member of the DYFI state committee, along with 55 others, faces legal action for allegedly chanting provocative slogans during a protest.
The demonstration, led by the youth wing of the CPI(M), was in response to an incident involving injuries to Health Minister Veena George amid a KSU agitation.
Police are probing the protest, which reportedly involved life-threatening slogans and damage to Congress property. The complaint originated from a Congress leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chintha Jerome
- DYFI
- protest
- Veena George
- KSU
- CPI(M)
- slogans
- police
- legal action
- Congress
ALSO READ
CPI(M) Leader Alleges Murder Attempt on Kerala Health Minister
CPI(M) Calls Out AIADMK's Leadership in Tamil Nadu's NDA
CPI(M) Denounces Modi's Controversial Israel Visit Amid Gaza Conflict
Kerala CM condemns 'KSU attack' on Health Minister Veena George, calls it 'rampage by violent individuals'.
Kerala's Political Crossroads: CPI(M) Calls for Stability Amid Calls for Change