Protest Slogans Lead to Legal Action Against Youth Leaders

Chintha Jerome and 55 others were booked for raising provocative slogans during a protest by the DYFI over injuries to Health Minister Veena George. The demonstration also involved disrupting traffic and destroying Congress property. Police are investigating the participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:36 IST
Chintha Jerome, a member of the DYFI state committee, along with 55 others, faces legal action for allegedly chanting provocative slogans during a protest.

The demonstration, led by the youth wing of the CPI(M), was in response to an incident involving injuries to Health Minister Veena George amid a KSU agitation.

Police are probing the protest, which reportedly involved life-threatening slogans and damage to Congress property. The complaint originated from a Congress leader.

