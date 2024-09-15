Stars Reunite: Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh's New Track 'Chal Kudiye'
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt have collaborated again for the song 'Chal Kudiye' in the upcoming film 'Jigra'. Bhatt shared a teaser of the song on Instagram, and the film, directed by Vasan Bala, follows Bhatt's character as she fights to free her brother.
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt are teaming up again for the song 'Chal Kudiye' in the forthcoming film 'Jigra'. This collaboration comes eight years after their successful track 'Ikk Kudi' from the film 'Udta Punjab'.
The announcement was made shortly after Bhatt hinted at a new collaboration with Dosanjh on social media. Bhatt shared a teaser of 'Chal Kudiye' on Instagram, expressing excitement over the song, which is sung by Dosanjh.
'Jigra', directed by Vasan Bala, centers around Bhatt's character undertaking a perilous journey to free her incarcerated brother, played by Vedang Raina. The film is set to release in theaters on October 11. Dosanjh, currently on an international music tour, was recently seen in 'Jatt & Juliet 3'.
