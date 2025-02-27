Left Menu

Celebrating 49 Years of 'Kabhi Kabhie': A Bollywood Classic

'Kabhi Kabhie', a 1976 Bollywood classic, celebrates its 49th anniversary. Neetu Kapoor commemorated the occasion, remembering her late husband, Rishi Kapoor. The film, directed by Yash Chopra, is notable for its romantic drama. Rishi, an iconic Bollywood figure, passed away in 2020 after battling leukemia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:10 IST
Celebrating 49 Years of 'Kabhi Kabhie': A Bollywood Classic
Kabhi Kabhie poster (Photo/instagram/@neetu54). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 1976 Bollywood classic 'Kabhi Kabhie' marked its 49th anniversary on February 27, with actress Neetu Kapoor honoring the memory of her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. Neetu shared a vintage film poster on Instagram, along with a clip featuring the movie's timeless soundtrack.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Yash Chopra, 'Kabhi Kabhie' boasted a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee Gulzar, Waheeda Rehman, and Shashi Kapoor. A landmark in romantic dramas, the film starred Rishi Kapoor as Vikram Khanna and Neetu Kapoor as Pinky Kapoor.

'Kabhi Kabhie' explores a multi-generational love story, unraveling how past and present intertwine to reunite former lovers as friends. Off-screen, Rishi and Neetu, who married in 1980, left a legacy with children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and acclaimed actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The dynamic Kapoor duo captivated audiences in numerous hit films of the 70s and 80s, including 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', and 'Rafoo Chakkar'. Rishi's stardom peaked with his roles in 'Bobby', 'Chandni', and 'Karz', earning him the title of Bollywood's first 'chocolate boy'.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at 67, following a battle with leukemia. During his treatment in New York, his dedication to cinema was evident even as his final film, 'Sharmaji Namkeen', had to be completed with actor Paresh Rawal stepping in to finish the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025