Celebrating 49 Years of 'Kabhi Kabhie': A Bollywood Classic

The 1976 Bollywood classic 'Kabhi Kabhie' marked its 49th anniversary on February 27, with actress Neetu Kapoor honoring the memory of her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. Neetu shared a vintage film poster on Instagram, along with a clip featuring the movie's timeless soundtrack.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Yash Chopra, 'Kabhi Kabhie' boasted a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee Gulzar, Waheeda Rehman, and Shashi Kapoor. A landmark in romantic dramas, the film starred Rishi Kapoor as Vikram Khanna and Neetu Kapoor as Pinky Kapoor.

'Kabhi Kabhie' explores a multi-generational love story, unraveling how past and present intertwine to reunite former lovers as friends. Off-screen, Rishi and Neetu, who married in 1980, left a legacy with children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and acclaimed actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The dynamic Kapoor duo captivated audiences in numerous hit films of the 70s and 80s, including 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', and 'Rafoo Chakkar'. Rishi's stardom peaked with his roles in 'Bobby', 'Chandni', and 'Karz', earning him the title of Bollywood's first 'chocolate boy'.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at 67, following a battle with leukemia. During his treatment in New York, his dedication to cinema was evident even as his final film, 'Sharmaji Namkeen', had to be completed with actor Paresh Rawal stepping in to finish the role.

