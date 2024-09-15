Left Menu

Port Blair Renamed to Sri Vijaya Puram: A Controversial Move

The renaming of Port Blair to Sri Vijaya Puram has sparked mixed reactions among residents. While some support the move for erasing colonial imprints, others criticize it for lacking consultation and historical relevance. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the change, linking it to India's freedom struggle.

Updated: 15-09-2024 15:31 IST
The decision to rename Port Blair to Sri Vijaya Puram has elicited mixed reactions from its residents. Some view the change as a needless gesture, while others see it as a necessary step to remove the remnants of colonial rule.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the renaming on Friday, asserting that the new name symbolizes the victory in India's freedom struggle and the unique role played by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed these sentiments, stating the move reflects the government's commitment to breaking free from the colonial mindset.

Despite these endorsements, the renaming has been criticized by several local residents and community leaders for the lack of consultation. Rakesh Pal Gobind, president of the Local Born Association, and several others voiced their dissatisfaction, labeling the process as undemocratic. Historian Pronob Sircar and other critics also questioned the historical relevance of the new name. However, BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray supported the change, describing it as necessary to move past the legacy of British rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

