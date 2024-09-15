Indian Filmmakers Shine at BFI London Film Festival

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's female-centric thriller ''Santosh'' is among the contenders for the prestigious Sutherland Award at this year's BFI London Film Festival (LFF). The thriller, starring Shahana Goswami, delves deeply into the moral conflicts confronted by a female police officer amidst caste oppression.

The Sutherland Award, dedicated to recognizing the "most original and imaginative" directorial debuts, sees ''Santosh'' competing with other international films from October 9-20. Notably, ''Santosh'' already earned Suri the best first feature film award at the Jerusalem Film Festival (JFF) 2024.

The LFF will also feature other noteworthy Indian entries such as Payal Kapadia's ''All We Imagine as Light'' and Reema Kagti's ''Superboys of Malegaon''. The festival spans numerous genres and includes the screening of Shyam Benegal's restored classic ''Manthan''. The event will kick off with Steve McQueen's ''Blitz'' and conclude with Morgan Neville's ''Piece by Piece''.

(With inputs from agencies.)