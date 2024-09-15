Left Menu

Elias Khoury: A Literary Voice for Palestine and Arab Freedom Passes Away at 76

Lebanese novelist Elias Khoury, renowned for his dedication to the Palestinian cause and his vocal opposition to Middle Eastern dictatorships, has died at 76. Celebrated for his novels and articles, Khoury was a significant figure in Arab literature and political discourse, teaching and writing globally.

Updated: 15-09-2024 18:24 IST
  Lebanon
  • Lebanon

Elias Khoury, a prominent Lebanese novelist and intellectual known for his enduring commitment to the Palestinian cause and outspoken criticism of Middle Eastern dictatorships, has passed away at 76. His extensive body of work includes celebrated novels and influential articles, reflecting his profound impact on Arab literature and politics.

Khoury, who was born and raised in Beirut and educated in social history at the University of Paris, was a leading voice in Arab media and literature over the past five decades. His unwavering support for freedom of speech and democratic movements in the Arab world marked him as a significant cultural and political figure.

His notable works, including 'Little Mountain' and 'Gate of the Sun,' explore themes of war, displacement, and resilience. Despite ill health over recent months, Khoury remained active in his advocacy for Palestinian rights, continuing to write and edit until his passing. His legacy continues to influence both literary circles and political thought across the Arab world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

