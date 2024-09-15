Entertainment Sector Highlights: From Stolen Banksy to Taylor Swift’s Political Influence

Summary of the latest entertainment news briefs reveals the recovery of Banksy's iconic 'Girl with Balloon' painting, stolen from a London gallery. According to police, two men have been charged in connection with the theft.

In a political twist, pop superstar Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris could potentially sway young voters in the upcoming U.S. election. The endorsement by Swift adds a new dimension to a tight race between Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

Despite the suspension of 'Russians at War' screenings, Ukrainian Canadians staged protests at the Toronto International Film Festival. The documentary faced criticism for alleged propaganda.

London Fashion Week commenced with Irish designer Paul Costelloe's whimsical spring collection inspired by Paris, while Bora Aksu honored his mother with a heartfelt showcase. Meanwhile, the Emmy Awards are set for Sunday, with 'Shogun' and 'The Bear' leading the nominations.

Justin Timberlake encountered legal troubles, pleading guilty to a lesser charge following a drunk driving incident. In the realm of television, Disney, under Dana Walden's leadership, has marked significant Emmy gains this year, challenging HBO and Netflix.

In Spain, sets of Sergio Leone's 1966 classic 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' are being meticulously maintained by volunteers, turning the location into a cherished site for film enthusiasts.

