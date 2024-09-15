Tragic Boat Accident in Northwest Nigeria: At Least 40 Feared Dead
At least 40 people have drowned in a boat accident in Zamfara state, northwest Nigeria. President Bola Tinubu has promised support for the victims and directed emergency agencies to assess the incident. Five people were rescued, but the fate of 40 others remains uncertain.
Updated: 15-09-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:36 IST
At least 40 people have drowned in a boat accident on a river in northwest Nigeria, said President Bola Tinubu on Sunday.
The accident occurred in Zamfara state as farmers were attempting to reach their land, according to a statement from the president. Tinubu has promised support for the victims and directed emergency agencies to assess the situation.
Yazid Abubakar, a police spokesperson in Zamfara, told The Associated Press that the incident happened on Saturday. Five people have been rescued, but 40 remain missing. It remains unclear how many people were aboard the boat when it sank.
