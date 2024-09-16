Left Menu

US Coast Guard Probes Titan Implosion: Unveiling the Tragedy

The US Coast Guard is investigating the implosion of the Titan, an experimental submersible en route to the Titanic wreck. Witnesses, including former employees of OceanGate, its owner, are set to testify. The aim is to identify causes and prevent future tragedies, following the loss of five lives in June 2023.

The US Coast Guard officials investigating the Titan submersible's implosion en route to the Titanic wreck are set to hear from former OceanGate employees on Monday.

This two-week hearing in Charleston County, South Carolina, seeks to uncover the facts and provide recommendations to avert similar incidents, according to a Coast Guard statement. This ongoing Marine Board of Investigation represents the highest level of marine casualty probe conducted by the Coast Guard.

The Titan imploded in June 2023 in the North Atlantic, claiming five lives and sparking global debate on private undersea exploration's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

