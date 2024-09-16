Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Contribute Rs 1 Crore for Telangana Flood Relief
Mega star Chiranjeevi handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to aid flood-affected people. Additionally, he presented another Rs 50 lakh cheque on behalf of his son, Ram Charan. Other prominent personalities also contributed to the CM Relief Fund.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Mega star Chiranjeevi on Monday handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to support people affected by the recent heavy rains and flood in the state.
The actor, who met the chief minister at his residence, further presented a separate cheque for another Rs 50 lakh on behalf of his son, Ram Charan of 'RRR' fame, according to an official release.
Several other prominent personalities, including industrialists and actors, also met CM Reddy and handed over their contributions to the CM Relief Fund, showcasing a unified front in support of the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tripura Flood Relief Efforts Garner Massive Support
AP Govt Secures Power Boats for Flood Relief in Vijayawada
NDRF Teams Deployed for Flood Relief in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Amid Torrential Rains
Contribution of cooperative sector in India’s development is incomparable: President Murmu in Kolhapur.
Jr NTR Pledges Rs 50 lakh for Andhra and Telangana Flood Relief