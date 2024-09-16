Left Menu

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Contribute Rs 1 Crore for Telangana Flood Relief

Mega star Chiranjeevi handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to aid flood-affected people. Additionally, he presented another Rs 50 lakh cheque on behalf of his son, Ram Charan. Other prominent personalities also contributed to the CM Relief Fund.

Updated: 16-09-2024 14:12 IST
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Contribute Rs 1 Crore for Telangana Flood Relief
Chiranjeevi
  India
  • India

Mega star Chiranjeevi on Monday handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to support people affected by the recent heavy rains and flood in the state.

The actor, who met the chief minister at his residence, further presented a separate cheque for another Rs 50 lakh on behalf of his son, Ram Charan of 'RRR' fame, according to an official release.

Several other prominent personalities, including industrialists and actors, also met CM Reddy and handed over their contributions to the CM Relief Fund, showcasing a unified front in support of the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

