Anmol Jain Shines at Topgun Cup with Air Pistol Gold

India's shooter Anmol Jain showcased exceptional skill to clinch gold in the men's 10m air pistol event at the Topgun Cup, while American marksman Jeff Browning won the men's 10m air rifle competition.

The tournament was held at the brand-new Topgun Shooting Academy, a facility engineered to cater to the rising demand for world-class shooting training in India. The competition not only highlighted top shooting talent but also celebrated the academy's commitment to providing elite infrastructure, cutting-edge equipment, and expert coaching for both budding and established shooters.

The event, spanning two days, drew notable participants and marked a significant milestone in the development of shooting sports in the country.

