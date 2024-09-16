Left Menu

Anmol Jain Shines at Topgun Cup with Air Pistol Gold

India's Anmol Jain won gold in the men's 10m air pistol event, while American Jeff Browning secured victory in the men's 10m air rifle at the inaugural Topgun Cup. The event marked the opening of the Topgun Shooting Academy's new facility, aimed at providing world-class training to shooting talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-09-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's shooter Anmol Jain showcased exceptional skill to clinch gold in the men's 10m air pistol event at the Topgun Cup, while American marksman Jeff Browning won the men's 10m air rifle competition.

The tournament was held at the brand-new Topgun Shooting Academy, a facility engineered to cater to the rising demand for world-class shooting training in India. The competition not only highlighted top shooting talent but also celebrated the academy's commitment to providing elite infrastructure, cutting-edge equipment, and expert coaching for both budding and established shooters.

The event, spanning two days, drew notable participants and marked a significant milestone in the development of shooting sports in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

