Left Menu

Film Luminary's Extradition Battle: Artists Rally in Support

Belarusian filmmaker and government critic Andrei Hniot is fighting extradition from Serbia, fearing torture or death if returned. Arrested on tax evasion charges he claims are politically motivated, Hniot's plight has garnered support from over 780 artists, urging Serbia to reconsider. Appeals and legal battles continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:06 IST
Film Luminary's Extradition Battle: Artists Rally in Support
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Andrei Hniot, a notable filmmaker from Belarus and an outspoken critic of Minsk's authoritarian government, has submitted a letter to the Serbian presidency, signed by hundreds of artists, pleading against his extradition to Belarus, where he fears torture and death.

Hniot was detained in Serbia in October on an international warrant for alleged tax evasion and placed under house arrest, only permitted to leave his apartment for one hour a day while wearing a tracking ankle bracelet. He maintains that the charges are fabricated, intended to silence his criticisms of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Among the 780 artists supporting Hniot are renowned figures such as French actress Juliette Binoche and Belarusian Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich. The letter, titled 'Artists for Andrei,' emphasizes that his prosecution stems from his activism. Despite a Serbian court initially ruling for his extradition, the decision was overturned, prompting further legal deliberation. International organizations like Amnesty International have also urged Serbia not to extradite him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024