Film Luminary's Extradition Battle: Artists Rally in Support

Andrei Hniot, a notable filmmaker from Belarus and an outspoken critic of Minsk's authoritarian government, has submitted a letter to the Serbian presidency, signed by hundreds of artists, pleading against his extradition to Belarus, where he fears torture and death.

Hniot was detained in Serbia in October on an international warrant for alleged tax evasion and placed under house arrest, only permitted to leave his apartment for one hour a day while wearing a tracking ankle bracelet. He maintains that the charges are fabricated, intended to silence his criticisms of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Among the 780 artists supporting Hniot are renowned figures such as French actress Juliette Binoche and Belarusian Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich. The letter, titled 'Artists for Andrei,' emphasizes that his prosecution stems from his activism. Despite a Serbian court initially ruling for his extradition, the decision was overturned, prompting further legal deliberation. International organizations like Amnesty International have also urged Serbia not to extradite him.

(With inputs from agencies.)