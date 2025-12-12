Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on International Cybercrime Network Led by Six Alleged Con Artists

The CBI, in collaboration with the FBI, busted a cybercrime ring defrauding US nationals of over USD 8.5 million via crypto wallets. Six suspects were nabbed in Noida, and raids in Delhi and Kolkata yielded cash, devices, and documents. The accused impersonated US officials to execute threats and scams.

Updated: 12-12-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with significant input from the FBI, has successfully dismantled a transnational cybercrime ring allegedly responsible for defrauding over USD 8.5 million from US citizens via sophisticated scams involving cryptocurrency wallets and foreign bank accounts. Six individuals were apprehended during operations in Noida, officials announced on Friday.

Arrests included Shubham Singh, Daltanlian, George T Zamlianlal, L Seiminlen Haokip, Mangkholun, and Robert Thangkhankhual. The cohort reportedly operated under false identities as US Government officials to intimidate victims into compliance, using threats related to social security numbers and alleged criminal activities. This manipulation coerced victims into remitting funds to the scammers' controlled accounts.

The agency's raids on Wednesday and Thursday in Delhi and Kolkata resulted in the confiscation of Rs 1.88 crore in cash, alongside an array of 34 electronic devices and compromising documents. Investigations continue as authorities probe the network's extent and international links, focusing on tracing the financial conduits used for laundering the illicit gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

