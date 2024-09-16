Daniel Lee Revamps Burberry Trenchcoat in Vibrant Spring/Summer 2025 Show
Burberry's creative director Daniel Lee showcased a modern take on the classic trenchcoat for the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Models walked the lilac-carpeted catwalk at London's National Theatre, flaunting vibrant colors and unique designs. The show marked Burberry's first under new CEO Joshua Schulman, with notable artist Gary Hume contributing to the set design.
The collection featured standout hues of powder pink, blue, and purple, complemented by a neutral palette of off-white, beige, and grey. Sequins in gold, lilac, and brown adorned several dresses and tops. Lightweight cropped jackets made of silk poplin and linen showcased traditional trenchcoat elements like capes, epaulettes, and buckles, all superimposed onto open-back silk dresses. Men sported structured jackets with high collars in teal and Burberry check.
This show was the first since Joshua Schulman assumed the role of CEO in July, and the brand is under pressure to improve its performance after lagging behind competitors. The catwalk was designed with green canvas sheets, punctuated with rectangles and circles, tied with blue industrial rope. Artist Gary Hume's hangings mirrored the brutalist architectural style of the theatre's ceiling, creating a cohesive aesthetic. The Burberry show remains a highlight of London Fashion Week, which concludes on Tuesday.
