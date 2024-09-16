Daniel Lee Revamps Burberry Trenchcoat in Vibrant Spring/Summer 2025 Show

Burberry's creative director Daniel Lee has given the iconic trenchcoat a contemporary twist for the British brand's Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Models, draped in baby blue capes with feather trim, walked a lilac-carpeted catwalk at London's National Theatre, making a bold statement on Monday.

The collection featured standout hues of powder pink, blue, and purple, complemented by a neutral palette of off-white, beige, and grey. Sequins in gold, lilac, and brown adorned several dresses and tops. Lightweight cropped jackets made of silk poplin and linen showcased traditional trenchcoat elements like capes, epaulettes, and buckles, all superimposed onto open-back silk dresses. Men sported structured jackets with high collars in teal and Burberry check.

This show was the first since Joshua Schulman assumed the role of CEO in July, and the brand is under pressure to improve its performance after lagging behind competitors. The catwalk was designed with green canvas sheets, punctuated with rectangles and circles, tied with blue industrial rope. Artist Gary Hume's hangings mirrored the brutalist architectural style of the theatre's ceiling, creating a cohesive aesthetic. The Burberry show remains a highlight of London Fashion Week, which concludes on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)