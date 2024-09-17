Left Menu

Baby Hippo 'Moo Deng' Becomes Thailand's Social Media Sensation

Baby hippo 'Moo Deng' has become a sensation in Thailand, attracting thousands of visitors to her zoo. Located two hours south of Bangkok, Moo Deng entertains millions online with her charming and clumsy antics, despite lacking teeth, by nibbling on her handler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 02:28 IST
Thailand's newest internet sensation, baby hippo 'Moo Deng,' is drawing unprecedented numbers of visitors to her zoo, located just two hours south of Bangkok.

Moo Deng, which means 'bouncing pig' in Thai, has captivated millions on social media with her adorably clumsy behavior, including attempting to nibble her handler even though she hasn't yet developed teeth.

Her online fame has proven to be a challenge for zoo keepers, as they manage the large crowds coming to see her in person.

(With inputs from agencies.)

