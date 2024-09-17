Baby Hippo 'Moo Deng' Becomes Thailand's Social Media Sensation

Thailand's newest internet sensation, baby hippo 'Moo Deng,' is drawing unprecedented numbers of visitors to her zoo, located just two hours south of Bangkok.

Moo Deng, which means 'bouncing pig' in Thai, has captivated millions on social media with her adorably clumsy behavior, including attempting to nibble her handler even though she hasn't yet developed teeth.

Her online fame has proven to be a challenge for zoo keepers, as they manage the large crowds coming to see her in person.

